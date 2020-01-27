Woman accused in elderly abuse case pleads not guilty to upgraded charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman accused of abusing an elderly woman has pleaded not guilty after District Attorney Hillar Moore upgraded the charges against her.
Lottie Morgan pled not guilty to aggravated second-degree battery and cruelty to persons with infirmities on Jan. 27.
A judge set Morgan’s bond at $150,000; $75,000 for each count.
Morgan is also required to take an anger management class and forfeit and any firearms.
She has been barred from any contact with the victim.
