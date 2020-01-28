Attorney for Hard Rock hotel developer says the site’s owner isn’t responsible for the building collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An attorney for the owner of the Hard Rock Hotel site is speaking out as public frustrations grow over the collapsed construction site.
Kerry Miller said Monday (Jan. 27) that the site owner was not the builder and is not responsible for the deadly building collapse that killed three construction workers.
“The owner is 1031 Canal and the majority owners in it are entities owned by the Kailas family,” said Miller. ”We are not the contractor; we are not the engineer. This is a case like when you build your house and if something happens, it’s an issue that involves the construction and so we thought that there was some very unfair allegations that were made last week against the owners, against family members of owner-entities that just crossed the line of decency and good taste and we had to respond to that.”
The 1031 partnership includes Citadel Builders which was the contractor for the project. Miller addressed that point in response to a question by FOX 8.
“Citadel has a minority interest in the development but the fact that Citadel is part of the developer does not make 1031 Canal or the Kailas entities the contractor, and that’s a point we’re trying to bring out to all this,” said Miller. “We are not the contractor, we are not the engineer, we’re the site owner and we have responsibilities and we fulfilled those responsibilities, in terms of working with the city, making sure we cover all the police and fire support so that there was no further damage, bringing the best engineers in the world to come in to help.”
He commented just days after scores of people who are upset about the deaths of the workers and the lingering partially collapsed wreckage protested in the street.
"I understand this is a major problem. We need them to clean up their mess. But part of that is to figure out who is responsible,” said Trey Monaghan, organizer of the protest.
Miller says the owner explored bringing in expert teams to extract the workers’ bodies from the wreckage.
"The owner looked to bringing in extraction teams that operate in Iraq and Afghanistan to try and get the bodies out, ultimately it was determined that the building was so unstable that it wasn't safe for even a world-qualified extraction team,” he said.
And when asked about allegations by some workers that shoddy work was being done, Miller replied, “ I mean the owners hired reputable contractors and reputable sub-contractors and reputable architects and engineers, so you know, no one knew that this was going to happen, I mean if they did it wouldn't have happened, so it's really an unfortunate incident,” he said.
Soon after the construction site collapse representatives of the federal agency, OSHA, came to town to do their own investigation, but those findings have not been released.
"What we do know is there was nothing that the owner did to cause this to happen,” said Miller.
FOX 8 reached out to Citadel Builders for comment, but no one responded.
