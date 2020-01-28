Attorney for Hard Rock hotel developer says the site’s owner isn’t responsible for the building collapse

“Citadel has a minority interest in the development but the fact that Citadel is part of the developer does not make 1031 Canal or the Kailas entities the contractor, and that’s a point we’re trying to bring out to all this,” said Miller. “We are not the contractor, we are not the engineer, we’re the site owner and we have responsibilities and we fulfilled those responsibilities, in terms of working with the city, making sure we cover all the police and fire support so that there was no further damage, bringing the best engineers in the world to come in to help.”