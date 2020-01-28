Bruce: Dry Skies Today To Wet Skies Tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -January will com to an end with little fanfare. We will see the every other day of dry skies to wet skies as a couple of features move through by the end of the week. For now, temperatures are close to where they should be for this time of year.
However severe winter cold is rebuilding across Alaska and Northwest Canada. The question is will the Gulf Coast see a bout of major cold over the next couple of weeks? There is no indication over the next 7 to 10 days but beyond that significant cold could be possible. Stay tuned!
