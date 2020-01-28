Cameras capture repeated Treme home burglary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A rash of car break-ins across the city have many households living on edge and residents say they’re no longer going to accept the answer “this is the price of living in New Orleans”.
“This time it was a smash and grab situation… it's just so frustrating but there doesn't seem to be any increased police presence here we all report it,” said one resident.
But one woman says because of the repeated break-ins at her Treme home, and a stolen van, she's not only living in fear but worries the suspected burglars will grow even more brazen.
“I’m at the point where what else can I do, I shrug my shoulders and laughed now what else are they going to burn the house down,” said Robin Cates.
Shocking videos show how since October, burglars continue to break into Cates’ home stealing thousands of dollars, firearms, and other items… burglars that Robin believes she’s identified after the multiple incidents.
“Another neighbor said what they do is watch and get your door code…at first, it’s just opportunistic but they’re so brazen because they know I know who it is and the police haven’t done anything so they just keep coming back,” said Cates.
She says now if she can help it, she’ll stay somewhere else, but is already making plans to move and sell the house she’s lived in for years.
“Even if I don't see any of this returned, I would like to see justice because they're just going to be emboldened and continue to do it again,” said Cates.
She says after repeated calls to police with no arrests, she now fears for her safety and when they'll strike again.
“I shouldn’t have to feel and I already look at it with enough fault, but I shouldn’t feel like oh I’m victim-blaming myself for something that shouldn’t happen, and it’s something that certainly shouldn’t happen more than once or twice,” said Cates.
Cates said the NOPD has cited the cybersecurity breach for the delay in the investigation.
NOPD did not return Fox 8’s request for comment.
