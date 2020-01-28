Court documents detail moments leading up to shootout in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - According to court documents obtained by Fox 8, two victims told police Austin Bentel pointed a gun at them early Saturday morning in the French Quarter and even pulled the trigger five times. They said a click could be heard and fearing for their lives, they took off.
Another victim said Bentel put a gun to the back of his head and said, “I’ll shoot the **** out of you!” That victim was also able to run away. The NOPD says they found Bentel armed at St. Louis and Bourbon. Then, the situation escalated even more.
“At that point in time, there is an exchange of gunfire resulting in that individual being struck in the chest,” said NOPD Chief, Shaun Ferguson.
We spoke with Bentel’s mother, she says her 21-year-old son was shot five times by police and is now in the hospital. She believes her son’s behavior was the result of drinking.
Court records say surveillance video from the area shows Bentel pointing a gun at the victims on St. Louis Street. No police officers were injured during Saturday’s shootout.
Bentel faces a number of charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault on a peace officer. A judge set a more than $200,000 bond for Bentel Monday.
