Decision looms over future of East Jefferson Hospital

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An important decision about the future of East Jefferson Hospital could come Tuesday.
The Board of Directors for the Metairie hospital tells FOX 8 it’s considering a proposed partnership with LCMC Health.
The board will hold a special meeting later today.
For months, the hospital has been in negotiations with LCMC Health about buying or leasing it.
East Jefferson says it’s currently meeting financial obligations, but a deal to partner with LCMV could preserve the hospital.
LCMC Health says the details are still in negotiations and remain confidential, but its board voted unanimously to move forward and now its EJ’s turn
Jefferson Parish currently owns the hospital.
The full parish council will get details this week on the negotiations behind closed doors. Any decision to sell the hospital would also need voter approval.
