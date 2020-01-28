Inspector General investigating Hard Rock collapse asks City Council to hold off

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said in a letter on Tuesday (Jan. 28) that it is involved in an investigation related to the city’s department of safety and permits regarding the Hard Rock collapse.
“This investigation involving multiple law enforcement and regulatory agencies, both federal and state, has already resulted in one federal indictment,” the letter from the IG’s office to the city council said. “The specific circumstances regarding the October 12, 2019, collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel is inherently included in the investigation.”
The collapse on Canal St. killed three people.
The IG’s office asked the council to consider the impact their investigation would have on a long term investigation with federal and state partners. It said a separate investigation would interfere with routine law enforcement procedures.
“We respectfully request the City Council defer any review of the specific circumstances surrounding the Hard Rock collapse in favor of the investigations presently underway,” IG Derry Harper said.
The city recently decided to implode the remains of the building and said it supports demolishing three nearby structures.
