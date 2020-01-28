JPSO seeking man accused of robbing a cab driver at gunpoint

WAGGAMAN, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a man accused of robbing a cab driver in Waggaman.
The suspect hired a cab on Jan. 18 to take him to the intersection of Megehee Court and Jeffer Drive where he robbed the driver at gunpoint.
The man is reported to have neck and arm tattoos, which are pictured above.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the robbery section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
