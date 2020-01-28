Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say two 3-year-old boys accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents on the same day with guns they found in their homes, and one of them died. One day earlier, a 5-year-old boy was shot in the hand. Authorities say Amir Antoine of Baton Rouge died Saturday after accidentally shooting himself in the head. The same day, a 3-year-old Keithville boy accidentally shot himself in the shoulder. The 5-year-old was shot in a hand on Friday in an East Baton Rouge Parish motel. Authorities say nobody has been arrested in any of the shootings but all three remain under investigation.