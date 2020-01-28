Man pleads guilty to Broadmoor homicide; sentenced to 15 years in prison

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to a double shooting in Broadmoor will serve 15 years behind bars, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Kline Lee, 53, avoided his scheduled murder trial by pleading guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter, and guilty as charged to additional counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
With the plea, Lee admitted responsibility for the double-shooting that left 34-year-old Keyan Watkins dead and a 30-year-old woman injured in the 3600 block of South Roman Street on April 18, 2018.
According to the NOPD, a witness said Lee owed money to Watkins, and was upset after Watkins took his bicycle to settle the debt during a dispute on South Claiborne Avenue. Lee later confronted Watkins and the woman with a gun as they walked the bike toward Watkins’ home.
The plea agreement became necessary after the surviving victim attempted to avoid service of her subpoena and refused to cooperate with the prosecution of the case. Watkins’ family was advised throughout the process of how the case was being hampered by the surviving victim, who was the only witness to the shooting
