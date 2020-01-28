News of Bolton book sends jolt through Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) - A single paper copy in a nondescript envelope arrived at the White House on Dec. 30.
Four weeks later, news of John Bolton’s book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has exploded into public view, sending a jolt through the president’s impeachment trial.
The book contains an account of an August conversation in which Bolton says Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into political rival Joe Biden.
It’s a dramatic eyewitness rebuttal to claims by Trump and his legal team that the president didn’t hold up the aid for political reasons.
One of the nation’s most prominent legal commentators, Alan Dershowitz, brought a touch of star power to the Senate trial of Trump.
The Harvard Law professor argued in Trump’s defense that a crime was required to impeach and remove a president and that the articles of impeachment against Trump cited no crime.
