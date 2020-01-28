Nicondra: Early sun gives way to rain late

A little sunshine for Tuesday warms things up before clouds and rain settle in again late in the evening. Temperatures will peak in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies through the early part of the afternoon. Clouds build tonight ahead of an approaching low pressure system that’s already dropping rain across east Texas and near the Louisiana border. Rain will be light to moderate with a few isolated down pours. Rain totals will be around 1″ or less for most. Expect rain to end fairly early Wednesday with a break in showers until another system approaches on Friday.