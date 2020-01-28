NOPD arrests 2 teenagers for alleged car burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested two 17-year-olds in the investigation of vehicle burglaries in Algiers.
Both alleged crimes happened on Jan. 13 in the 6300 blk. of Woodland Hwy.
Investigators said around1:30 a.m., the victims were inside of their apartment when they reportedly heard the car alarm activate on their vehicle. The victims saw two people running away from the vehicle when they went outside to check on the alarm.
The victims notified police, who arrived in the area and later apprehended two suspects. During the apprehension, the suspects were found to be in possession of items commonly used to break into vehicles. The victims positively identified the two suspects as the perpetrators of the burglary.
Later that morning, a second victim reported finding the passenger side window of her vehicle had been smashed. The victim reported items missing from the vehicle, including electronics and cash.
A review of surveillance video revealed two teenagers fitting the description of the suspects from the other burglary committed a vehicle burglary on the victim’s vehicle.
The suspects were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. Each suspect was charged with two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.
Because the victims are juveniles, their photos and names will not be released.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040
