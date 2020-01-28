NOPD: Two 14-year-olds arrested for Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two 14-year-olds were arrested over the weekend for shooting a woman, according to the NOPD.
It happened Saturday (Jan. 25) aound 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Texas Drive.
Officers arrived to the location and found a female with a gunshot wound to her left leg. She was transported to the hospital.
Officers obtained a description of the suspects, canvassed the area, and located two juveniles who matched the description.
The two subjects, 14-year-old males, were detained and found in possession of two guns.
They were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Division for booking.
One of the juvenile suspects, identified as the shooter, was charged with aggravated second degree battery. The second juvenile was charged with principle to aggravated second degree battery.
Because the victims are juveniles, their photos and names will not be released.
