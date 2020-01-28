Pearl River home destroyed in overnight fire

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - An overnight fire sweeps through a vacant home on the north shore.
St. Tammany firefighters from Fire Protection Districts One and Eleven battled the blaze on Nelson Road in Pearl River, La.
Video taken by firefighters shows the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene a little before midnight.
It took about an hour to get the fire under control.
Investigators say the house was unoccupied and appeared to be in the process of being renovated.
They’re still working to determine what started the fire.
