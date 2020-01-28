Pearl River home destroyed in overnight fire

St. Tammany Fire Protection District Number 11 (Pearl River) alerted to residential structure fire at 11:51 PM on Monday night (Source: St. Tammany Fire Protection District. No. 11)
By Nicole Mumphrey | January 28, 2020 at 6:54 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 6:58 AM

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - An overnight fire sweeps through a vacant home on the north shore.

St. Tammany firefighters from Fire Protection Districts One and Eleven battled the blaze on Nelson Road in Pearl River, La.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District Number 11 (Pearl River) alerted to residential structure fire at 11:51 PM on Monday night. St. Tammany Fire Protection District Number 1 (Slidell) requested for assistance. (Source: St. Tammany Fire Protection District. No. 11)

Video taken by firefighters shows the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene a little before midnight.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Investigators say the house was unoccupied and appeared to be in the process of being renovated.

They’re still working to determine what started the fire.

