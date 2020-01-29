City hires law firm of former U.S. Attorney to investigate Safety and Permits Department

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans hired former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite’s law firm as part of an internal investigation into the City’s Safety and Permits Department.
A city spokesperson says that hire happened before the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Polite is not tasked with investigating the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.
News of Polite’s investigation into the Department of Safety and Permits comes after the Feds charged a former building inspector with accepting bribes in exchange for favorable inspection reports for properties that didn’t comply with city and state building codes. That inspector, Kevin Richardson, pleaded guilty in October.
“Ken Polite has nothing to do with Hard Rock we have internal investigations as it relates to Safety and Permits. This is something we made public as it relates to internal issues and really just a priority for my administration of just changing the way we do business in our city,” said Cantrell.
We have asked the Mayor’s administration how much the city is paying Kenneth Polite but they have not answered our question.
We also reached out to Polite but he has not yet returned our request for comment.
