Clean Slow-Cooker Orange Chicken
Slow-cooker Orange Chicken (Source: Jen Smiley)
January 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 7:41 AM

INGREDIENTS:

2.5 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts

or thighs, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 medium onion, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic minced

1 inch knob fresh ginger grated

2 oranges, zest + juice

1 large lemon - juiced

2 tbsp sesame oil

black pepper, to taste

pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1/3 cup raw honey

1/3 cup coconut aminos

3 tbsp tapioca flour

sesame seeds

cauliflower rice or white rice for serving

1. Place chicken into slow-cooker. Sprinkle with salt.

2. Add onions, garlic, ginger, 2 tsp orange zest, half lemon juice, 1 tbsp

sesame oil, black pepper and red pepper flakes.

3. Cover and cook on low 5-6 or until chicken is tender.

4. Remove chicken from slow cooker and drain excess liquid through a

mesh sleeve or strainer. Return chicken back to crock-pot as you prepare

sauce.

5. In a skillet, combine jjuice from slow cooker plus honey, coconut aminos,

orange juice + zest, remaining lemon juice, and 1 tbsp sesame oil. Whisk in

the tapioca starch until no lumps remain.

6. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium and boil for 10-15

minutes.

7. Pour the sauce over the chicken in the slow cooker and serve

