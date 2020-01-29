Clean Slow-Cooker Orange Chicken

INGREDIENTS:
2.5 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
or thighs, cut into 1 inch pieces
1 tsp sea salt
1/2 medium onion, sliced thinly
3 cloves garlic minced
1 inch knob fresh ginger grated
2 oranges, zest + juice
1 large lemon - juiced
2 tbsp sesame oil
black pepper, to taste
pinch crushed red pepper flakes
1/3 cup raw honey
1/3 cup coconut aminos
3 tbsp tapioca flour
sesame seeds
cauliflower rice or white rice for serving
1. Place chicken into slow-cooker. Sprinkle with salt.
2. Add onions, garlic, ginger, 2 tsp orange zest, half lemon juice, 1 tbsp
sesame oil, black pepper and red pepper flakes.
3. Cover and cook on low 5-6 or until chicken is tender.
4. Remove chicken from slow cooker and drain excess liquid through a
mesh sleeve or strainer. Return chicken back to crock-pot as you prepare
sauce.
5. In a skillet, combine jjuice from slow cooker plus honey, coconut aminos,
orange juice + zest, remaining lemon juice, and 1 tbsp sesame oil. Whisk in
the tapioca starch until no lumps remain.
6. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium and boil for 10-15
minutes.
7. Pour the sauce over the chicken in the slow cooker and serve
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.