Coast sportsbooks gear up for Super Bowl LIV

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - While the 49ers and the Chiefs get ready for the big Super Bowl game on Sunday, so are those placing their bets.
According to the American Gaming Association, 26 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl 54 between Kansas City and San Francisco. 4 million of whom plan to place a bet at sportsbooks like DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Casino.
Sports betting in Mississippi is becoming big business, appealing to locals and tourists alike.
“Vegas had a monopoly on this for 50 years. Now here on the gulf coast, we’re offering that amenity. We’re seeing people fly in from Texas, Florida and all around,” said Nicolette McGowan with DraftKings.
All coast casinos are gearing up for a flurry of activity leading up to Sunday’s kick-off. It’s one of the biggest sports betting days of the year. Bettors are looking at the key numbers like point spread which right now has the Chiefs favored by one and a half points. The over-under is 54 and a half points.
To make things interesting, sportsbooks also offer a wide variety of prop bets featuring specific bets on moments and players throughout the game. DraftKings has more than 100 prop bets and the interest is intense.
“We saw the game open up as a pick. Now the Chiefs are slightly favored. The over-under is going up. We’re seeing a lot of the action on the chiefs and the over. On top of that we have more than 100 prop bets, Everything from who will win the coin toss to the first score of the game, the last score of the game, anything to keep your interest the whole way through,” McGowan said.
Sportsbooks on the coast are capitalizing on the big day by offering all kinds of promotions and creating a festive atmosphere.
