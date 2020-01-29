Diocese of Baton Rouge adds two more names to list of credibly accused clergy members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge has added two more names to its list of clergy members credibly accused of abuse.
The additions come one year after the diocese released the list.
Rev. Richard Raphael Archer, a Dominican friar, and Rev. Lawrence Dark, a Congregation of the Holy Cross priest have been added to the list of credibly accused of abuse, bringing the total number of accused clergy members to 45.
Both Archer and Dark worked in Baton Rouge during their careers.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge encourages community members to report known or suspected child abuse immediately to law enforcement or to the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-452-5437. Any allegations of sexual abuse regarding children or vulnerable adults involving clergy or representatives of the church should then be reported to Amy Cordon, the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 225-242-0250.
The updated list can be accessed by clicking the link here.
