Former U.S. Attorney hired by City Hall to investigate Dept. of Safety and Permits

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans has hired former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite and his law firm to investigate the Department of Safety and Permits within city hall.
In a statement, City of New Orleans Communications Director Michael Tidwell said, "Kenneth Polite’s law firm, Morgan Lewis, was engaged by the City several months ago to assist with our internal investigation into the Safety & Permits department. This investigation began prior to the Hard Rock collapse.”
Polite was hired prior to the Oct. 12 collapse that killed three people.
City Councilwoman Helena Moreno released a comment saying, “I’m pleased to learn this news. It speaks to benefit of additional investigations. I have the utmost respect for Mr. Polite and look forward to learning more about his role. Today the Council will consider creating a special oversight committee to hear matters related to the Hard Rock collapse. I am confident that Mr. Polite’s efforts and his conclusions will assist the Committee as it conducts its work. I look forward to working cooperatively with him and the administration."
Former building inspector Kevin Richardson was federally charged in 2019 in a one count indictment of using an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity
According to the indictment, between January 2011 and February 2019, Kevin Richardson, 56, was employed as a building inspector for the City of New Orleans and utilized the internet to facilitate the crime of bribery.
He solicited and accepted bribe money from individuals seeking favorable inspection reports and certificates of completion for properties that did not comply with the city and state building codes and for properties that had not been inspected.
He also paid bribe money to a City of New Orleans permit analyst for the issuance of permits without proper documentation and plan review, prosecutors said.
