Former U.S. Attorney hired by City Hall to investigate Dept. of Safety and Permits

City Councilwoman Helena Moreno released a comment saying, “I’m pleased to learn this news. It speaks to benefit of additional investigations. I have the utmost respect for Mr. Polite and look forward to learning more about his role. Today the Council will consider creating a special oversight committee to hear matters related to the Hard Rock collapse. I am confident that Mr. Polite’s efforts and his conclusions will assist the Committee as it conducts its work. I look forward to working cooperatively with him and the administration."