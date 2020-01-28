Fourcade teams up with quarterback guru to help NFL goal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -For Chase Fourcade, winning seems to follow him wherever he goes. At Rummel high school he captured a state title. As a four-year starter at Nicholls State, Fourcade revived a program once viewed as a doormat and turned them into perennial playoff contenders.
“That was kind of my first, my own decision deal that I wanted to go to Nicholls State,” Fourcade said Wednesday. “I wanted to rebuild this program. That’s what we did. That’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
With his collegiate career complete, Fourcade has his sights set on the NFL. To help him get there he connected with former Colorado State head coach turned quarterback guru, Steve Fairchild.
Fairchild put Fourcade through a specialized workout at Yenni Stadium Wednesday. The goal is to prep him for NFL talent evaluators. Fairchild said there’s a lot to like about Fourcade’s game.
“Tremendous arm talent, competitive nature, very athletic," Fairchild explained." Compact when he throws the ball so he’s got some consistent accuracy.”
Fairchild would know. He played and coached the position at both the college and NFL level. He left little doubt as to whether he believes Fourcade has what it takes to succeed in the NFL.
“There’s no question in my mind. If he’s not in a camp something’s wrong,” Fairchild said. “I think with the right fit and the right set of circumstances I can see him playing.”
“It’s been my dream since I was little was playing at the next level no matter where it’s at,” Fourcade said. “I just need an opportunity. What I’m going to do with that opportunity is up to me.”
