Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Isaac Okoro converted a big three-point play with 1:41 left in the second overtime, and No. 17 Auburn topped Mississippi 83-82. Okoro had 14 points and nine rebounds for Auburn, which trailed by as many as 19 early in the second half. Anfernee McLemore led the Tigers with 19 points, and Samir Doughty had 17. The Rebels had a chance for the win in the closing seconds, but Blake Hinson missed a 3-point try.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 14 in the hyped rookie's NBA road debut as the New Orleans Pelicans downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-111. Williamson played 30 minutes in his fourth game and added nine rebounds. The No. 1 overall draft pick didn't do anything spectacular but that hardly mattered to the Pelicans. They're happy just to have him healthy and on the floor after he was sidelined following knee surgery. Jrue Holiday scored 28 and Brandon Ingram 24 for the Pelicans. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 24 points and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. had 21. Cleveland has lost eight of nine.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reggie Perry scored a career-high 27 points, Robert Woodard added 16 and Mississippi State beat Florida 78-71 for its fourth straight victory in Southeastern Conference play. Tyson Carter chipped in 12, including seven straight points to turn the game in the second half. The Bulldogs rallied from 16 points down to notch their first road victory of 2020. Florida was hot early. The Gators shot 58% in the first half and made 8 of 14 from 3-point range. But Mississippi State whittled the lead behind Perry and really took over after intermission by making 12 of its first 17 shots.