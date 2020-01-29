Jefferson Parish kicks off Carnival season

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish council celebrated the parish’s krewes this morning as a kick-off to Carnival. The leaders believe the tradition strengthens the economy.
The Jefferson Parish Council recognized krewe representatives in a specially decorated purple, green and gold council chamber.
The royalty, captains and grand marshals ranged from the brand new to a return of an old favorite. Joey Lacoste and his wife founded "Magical Krewe of Madhatters". This is their first year on parade. He said, “It started on that very simple level as a basic dream and here we are two years later and we are right in the middle of something very special."
The "Krewe of Atlas" parades again this year after a five year break. Queen Donnell Miller is happy to take part as a memorial to a close family member. Miller said, “My uncle was involved, and my uncle passed away this year so with that being said I took on being the queen, my brother is king in memory of him. That's why I wanted to do it. "
Carnival historian Arthur Hardy sees the momentum as a boom for Carnival in the parish. Hardy said, “I hate sound like a cheerleader for the chamber of commerce, but this really looks like a record setting Mardi Gras."
The new energy is exciting for community leaders. District 5 parish council member Jennifer VanVrancken is glad to see it. She said, “Just to have people again thinking about what we can do new and different. That's what's part of the really the exciting energy around carnival that I'm really pleased to see."
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser focuses on tourism in the state. He said, “We're seeing people booking family friendly Mardi Gras trips to Jefferson, Houma, Morgan City, North Lousiana.” He added, “Not everybody can afford a hotel room in New Orleans and a lot of people didn't know there was Mardi Gras outside of the French Quarter in New Orleans. As we've opened our doors to the world we are seeing double digit increases across Louisiana.”
Officials also promoted another draw adding to the growth of Family Gras and success of a new parade route. VanVrancken introduced a new throw all the parades will share. She showed off a doubloon that will be good for discounts at various business. They are calling it Mardi Gras Moola. VanVranken said, “Any business in the parish can go online to MardiGrasMoola.com. They volunteer whatever discount or special they would like to offer and as people catch these at the parade you bring them to your favorite restaurant or business to redeem your discount.”
The promotion gives businesses even away from the parade routes a chance at some extra action from the Carnival boost.
The 2020 season boast plenty of changes including Krewe of Isis return to Kenner and all parades except Mardi Gras taking the new east to west route along Veterans.
Five parades roll through the festivities over Family Gras weekend including the brand new Madhatter. Keep an eye out for FOX 8′s own David Bernard and Juan Kincaid riding in that parade on February 15.
