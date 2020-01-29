Jefferson Parish kicks off Carnival season

Officials also promoted another draw adding to the growth of Family Gras and success of a new parade route. VanVrancken introduced a new throw all the parades will share. She showed off a doubloon that will be good for discounts at various business. They are calling it Mardi Gras Moola. VanVranken said, “Any business in the parish can go online to MardiGrasMoola.com. They volunteer whatever discount or special they would like to offer and as people catch these at the parade you bring them to your favorite restaurant or business to redeem your discount.”