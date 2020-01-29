Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near popular Uptown bar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly killing a 20-year-old near the corner of a popular bar new Tulane University.
Police from the university heard the shots around 2 a.m. on Jan. 10 and found the victim, Lee Long, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Alec Billiot was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on Monday night. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.
The attempted murder charges are likely a result of shooting in the crowded area.
The fatal shooting happened at Burthe and Hillary streets. The victim was found in a truck and pronounced dead on the scene.
A Tulane University spokesperson said the victim was not a student.
No details were provided about a motive for the deadly shooting.
