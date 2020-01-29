Mayor Cantrell isn’t giving the owners/developers of the Hard Rock site a pass on responsibility

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell pushed back Tuesday (Jan. 28) against statements made by an attorney for the owners and developers of the Hard Rock Hotel project that attempted to distance them from the construction of the building that partially collapsed on October 12th and killed three workers.
"As it is for the ownership of the site, well the sole responsibility of this project, of its construction is the ownership of the site and that is 1031 Canal, that's where it is and that's where we as a city will ensure accountability at every level as we have demonstrated literally from Day 1,” said Cantrell. "There's no way that I see the ownership being able to distance themselves from their property, from their project and the liability associated with it, that's just the facts."
A day earlier attorney Kerry Miller said that the company, 1031 Canal Development LLC was not responsible for constructing the building.
"We are not the contractor; we are not the engineer. This is a case like when you build your house and if something happens, it's an issue that involves the construction and so we thought that there was some very unfair allegations that were made last week against the owners, against family members of owner-entities,” Miller said.
But Citadel Builders, the contractor for the project, is one of the partners in 1031 Canal Development LLC which owns the site and was developing the hotel.
FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said the company’s attorneys may say one thing, but potential plaintiffs will not give up their right to seek broad relief in court.
"That's not going to be enough to save his clients from being sued, he's zealously defending them and that's what he's supposed to do but they're going to get sued in this matter,” said Raspanti.
And Raspanti said partners in the venture could ultimately go after each other in court.
"Everybody is going to sue everybody in this case and if somebody forgets to sue somebody, somebody else is going to sue them for them, believe me there’s going to be a lot of arrows pointing and a lot of fingers pointing in this case,” he said.
Cantrell is sticking by her opposition to the city council holding its own hearings to probe the building collapse. She said credible investigations are already underway at the local, state and federal levels.
"Those are the most important and again that are accountable to the real outcomes. The New Orleans City Council is not accountable and has no authority as it relates to investigating Hard Rock, so I would say, if you can't help, don't hurt,” said Cantrell.
And she said her administration is working feverishly to recover the bodies of two of the deceased workers and to get the wreckage removed.
"We’ve been very much working aggressively to get the contract signed, meaning the insurance, Berkshire who has and is providing a letter that will satisfy the contractors, that will do the controlled implosion, so that one, they understand that they will be paid for the services that will be rendered and along with immunity that is required by the contractors and that only comes from the state of Louisiana through our Gov. John Bel Edwards,” said Cantrell.
