Mayor Cantrell isn’t giving the owners/developers of the Hard Rock site a pass on responsibility

"As it is for the ownership of the site, well the sole responsibility of this project, of its construction is the ownership of the site and that is 1031 Canal, that's where it is and that's where we as a city will ensure accountability at every level as we have demonstrated literally from Day 1,” said Cantrell. "There's no way that I see the ownership being able to distance themselves from their property, from their project and the liability associated with it, that's just the facts."