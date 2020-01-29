Meritage: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $103.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $2.65.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.
Meritage shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $69.46, an increase of 72% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTH