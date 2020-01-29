Protesters call for emails to be released between the Saints and Archdiocese

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Protestors gathered in front of the Saints Practice Facility Wednesday to demand the team release emails exchanged with the Archdiocese of New Orleans over the clergy abuse scandal.
The "Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests" (SNAP), organized this protest, concerned with the Saints' involvement in providing advice to the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
"The victims and survivors who are already wounded are traumatized, so this is a very important issue for us," Richard Windmann, with SNAP Louisiana said.
This comes after the Archdiocese contacted the team's Senior VP of Communications, Greg Bensel, on how to handle media attention following the release of clergy names in 2018.
"If they don't have anything to hide, then they should just release all the emails to the attorneys who are filing the suit for this victim," Kevin Bourgeois, with SNAP New Orleans said.
The team denies allegations that they are hiding anything. In a statement, they said they have no interest in concealing information from the press or public.
"I think they're trying to take a step back. I hope they are taking a step back. It's inappropriate for a football team to involve itself in a sex abuse scandal," Bourgeois said.
Protesters called for Saints Owner Gayle Benson to support victims.
"We want her to set up a charitable foundation to help survivors get mental health and social services for healing," Bourgeois said.
"If they want a step in the right direction, they'll release these emails, and she has the power to tell her attorneys to do that," John Gianoli said.
SNAP members said they hope the team will meet with them.
"I use the Saints for healing. I love to see the games. I'm an avid fan, always will be, but if there's anything involved in there that they've been affiliated with this," John Anderson said.
"We feel hurt, we feel disappointed, and we really don't know what to feel. We'll know what to feel when we actually see the contents of the emails," Windmann said.
In a statement, the Saints said they have reached out to support groups like SNAP and welcomed them to meet with them any time.
They said the groups would find the saints have the same beliefs towards healing for victims and their families.
