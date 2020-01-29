Retailers prepare for Mississippi’s first-ever Powerball, Mega Millions lotteries

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, people all across Mississippi will finally have the chance to try their luck to become the next millionaire.
Anticipation is building ahead of the debut of the state’s first-ever Power Ball and Mega Millions lotteries.
At Polk's Drugs #9 in Ocean Springs, general manager Jesse Murphy and his staff are betting on Thursday to be a day full of long lines and big crowds.
“We’re just making sure we have enough people here to staff the store. Make sure we have enough people here who can deal with unforeseen events. Trying to get as familiar with the process as possible, even though it hasn’t gone live yet. Just hoping for the best," Murphy said.
They’ve been selling scratch off tickets since November, and sales haven’t disappointed. They’re hoping for much of the same with Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.
“I think people are anticipating this and they’re ready. They’ve been waiting for this since the scratch-off started, and I think this is going to be a bigger event,” Murphy said.
Over at Bao Wow’s convenience store, Kim Nguyen is also hoping to sell plenty of tickets to hopeful winners.
“Customers have been telling us they want to be the first one in at 6 o’clock when we open to come and get that first ticket, and they have their numbers ready," Nguyen said.
She's already got signs up - all that's left is figuring out the new process.
“They came down and trained us for a short time. We’re not sure what to expect tomorrow until we actually get on there and go onto the training mode, but they say it should be fairly easy. So we can’t wait until tomorrow," she said.
Neither can those who are already making plans on how to spend their big winnings.
“I’m going to go buy a house. I’m going to go, just go crazy,” said William Durham.
“I’m going to take my mother to Disney World,” said Leon Freeman.
“Pay off my bills. Maybe take a vacation,” said Roy Swanson.
For a full list of approved lottery retailers in Mississippi, visit the MS Lottery website.
