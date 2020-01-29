Seven vehicles burglarized and broken into outside of two Mandeville gyms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people walked out from their morning workout to find glass from their broken windows surrounding their cars,.
Seven cars parked outside of two gyms in the 3500 block of U.S. Hwy 190 had their windows smashed in.
Five of the vehicles were parked outside of Orangetheory Fitness and the other two were outside of Crossfit Franco’s Gyms.
Purses and other items were taken from the vehicles.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-9711 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.