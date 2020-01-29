Several rounds of rain over the next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An active storm track will bring three different low pressure areas across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast over the next seven days. The first one will move across the region tonight and Wednesday morning. The Wednesday commute will likely start wet but it should dry out the remainder of the day.
Another storm will move across the Northern Gulf on Friday. Rain is expected during the day but it will end in time for the weekend. The weekend looks dry and seasonably cool.
Yet another storm is expected early next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.