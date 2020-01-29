’What is next:’ New Orleans East Deacon frustrated after targeted twice in a month

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Just days after a string of smash and grab burglaries in a church parking lot, thieves target yet another church.
In one incident, vandals targeted a New Orleans East Church for the second time in a month and vehicles parked at two other churches in New Orleans East were also burglarized within hours of each other over the weekend.
Those who work at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church walked in Tuesday morning to find the front door shattered. They would soon discover someone had broken into their sacristy, where cabinets were shuffled through, and doorknobs ripped off.
"It's happen so often right now, we feeling so bad and down right now for security," Peter Ho, with the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church said.
From the church, the suspect then apparently headed towards the school. Surveillance video inside shows a man in all black break into rooms on the first floor. He holds what appears to be a phone in one hand, and a tool in the other.
He continues to the second floor, where he rummages through a bag on a hallway table before going through those more rooms on the floor.
"The video shows it happened at midnight, where there's nobody here, and they take advantage of moving in, and do some damage to the church and the school," Deacon Vinh Tran said.
He said, fortunately, nothing valuable was taken.
This is just one of several churches targeted in the East. Just several miles away at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, police said about a dozen vehicles were broken into while parishioners attended a Saturday service at 4 p.m.
"Father came from the altar, and he said several cars have been broken into, and the police are on the scene. So when we came out, I said, oh please don't let it be my car, but unfortunately, that was not the case," one victim, who did not wish to be identified, said.
She came out to find her car rummaged through.
"I have two windows that are broken, so therefore, I'm going to have to go through insurance because it's the cheapest way out," she said.
She said the other victims may not have the means for the costly damage.
"A lot of the other people that were hit are much older than I am, on social security, and so for this 200, 300 dollar damage to their car, was very devastating," she said.
One couple said credit cards stolen from their vehicle were already used by the time they filed a police report.
"How do we keep this from happening again? What do we have to do to discourage this from happening? Now, if you have drones, and they're being captured, then you have a better deterrent than what you've got right now," Glen Braud, a volunteer at Resurrection of Our Lord Church said.
These break-ins happened just two hours before dozens of vehicles were hit at Saint Maria Goretti Church.
"We're going to be engaging, one, our faith-based leaders and working with them, so they can provide some level of coverage during mass times," Mayor Latoya Cantrell said.
"What is next? What is next, you know? They could be body harm, who knows?" Tran asked.
Police said they are investigating whether the dozens of vehicle burglaries at Resurrection of Our Lord and Saint Maria Goretti Church within hours of each other are related.
