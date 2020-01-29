Woman becomes first female African American captain in Louisiana State Police history

By Rachael Thomas | January 28, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 9:49 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Governor John Bel Edwards announced changes to Louisiana State Police’s (LSP) Protective Services unit. Captain Treone Larvadain has been promoted to lead the unit, making her the first African American female captain in LSP history.

She succeeds Captain Clay Chutz, who recently retired after 30 years of service with LSP under six different governors (Buddy Roemer, Edwin Edwards, Mike Foster, Kathleen Blanco, Bobby Jindal, and John Bel Edwards).

“I am extremely proud of both Captain Larvadain and Captain Chutz and congratulate them on their accomplishments. They have both provided excellent service to the people of our state and exemplify the best of the Louisiana State Police. My family and I are especially grateful for the professional work Captain Chutz has provided to us over the last four years and have the utmost confidence in Captain Larvadain, who has worked alongside him and has now taken over the reins. The longevity of Captain Chutz’s career and the promotion of Captain Larvadain are a direct reflection of their dedication and commitment to the force and our great state,” said Gov. Edwards.

A representative with the governor’s office says Larvadain was hired in March of 2006 and began her career with Troop C. She worked in Protective Services from 2008 to 2011. In 2012, she was promoted to sergeant in the Bureau of Investigations and also served as an instructor at the training academy. Then in 2018, Larvadain was promoted to lieutenant in Internal Affairs.

According to LSP’s website, the Protective Services unit is “a unique section that allocates manpower based on the needs of the current Governor.”

“Protective Services is responsible for the safety and security of the Governor and the Governor’s immediate family. Additionally, Protective Services provides security details to the Lieutenant Governor and other dignitaries at the Governor’s request. Protective Services also assists in protecting the President of the United States when requested by the Secret Service and further provides protection and logistics for visiting Governors and leaders from other states and countries. Louisiana State Police troopers and Department of Public Safety officers are assigned to the Governor’s Mansion 24 hours a day, year-round and are responsible for the physical protection of the Mansion and its grounds. Protective Services also has a detail assigned to the Louisiana State Capitol overseeing the day-to-day physical security operations at the Governor’s office in the Capitol.”
