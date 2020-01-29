Woman becomes first female African American captain in Louisiana State Police history

“I am extremely proud of both Captain Larvadain and Captain Chutz and congratulate them on their accomplishments. They have both provided excellent service to the people of our state and exemplify the best of the Louisiana State Police. My family and I are especially grateful for the professional work Captain Chutz has provided to us over the last four years and have the utmost confidence in Captain Larvadain, who has worked alongside him and has now taken over the reins. The longevity of Captain Chutz’s career and the promotion of Captain Larvadain are a direct reflection of their dedication and commitment to the force and our great state,” said Gov. Edwards.