Zack: Cloudy, cool conditions linger behind morning rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The parade of storms continues to roll on as the latest storm system departs the area today only to be followed by more rain to come for the end of the week.
First we can talk about the good part of the forecast and that is over the next 24 hours as a drying trend takes hold eventually leading to some sun. Now that sun won’t come today as clouds hang tough and even a sprinkle still can’t be ruled out through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t budge much as we stay parked right around 60.
Going into Thursday sunny skies will return at least for a small period of time. We will likely see a mixture of sun and clouds in that Thursday forecast as the cool conditions continue. Highs on Thursday only make it into the upper 50s.
The rain parade returns going into the end of the week as rain showers will overspread the area once again on Friday leading to another one of these dreary days. The timing of Friday’s rain works out perfectly for your weekend plans as Saturday and Sunday look to bring much better weather to go along with comfortably cool conditions.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.