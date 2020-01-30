City Council establishes new emergency preparedness and cyber security special committee

"Emergency preparedness and cybersecurity have long been a priority of mine, both as a State Legislator and as a member of the City Council," said Councilmember Brossett. "While I'm disappointed that it's taken a crisis of such magnitude as the recent attack on City Hall, I am proud that we as a city are finally taking the necessary steps to prevent these types of incidents in our future. I will remain vigilant in reviewing and updating our existing policies and protocols to ensure the safety of all New Orleanians."