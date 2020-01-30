City Council establishes new emergency preparedness and cyber security special committee

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has voted to create a new special committee on Emergency Preparedness and Cybersecurity.
Officials say the decision to create the committees came after the Hard Rock hotel collapse and the recent cyber attacks that affected City Hall.
All seven councilmembers will be a part of the committee with Councilmembers Jared Brossett of District D serving as President and Kristen Gisleson Palmer of District C serving as Vice-President.
The committee will be tasked with advising on issues related to homeland security, review issues with disaster recovery and review the administration on funding going to the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
"Emergency preparedness and cybersecurity have long been a priority of mine, both as a State Legislator and as a member of the City Council," said Councilmember Brossett. "While I'm disappointed that it's taken a crisis of such magnitude as the recent attack on City Hall, I am proud that we as a city are finally taking the necessary steps to prevent these types of incidents in our future. I will remain vigilant in reviewing and updating our existing policies and protocols to ensure the safety of all New Orleanians."
The City Council says they are hoping to provide residents a better understanding surrounding issues related to cybersecurity and much needed transparency around the City’s emergency response efforts.
