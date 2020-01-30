Daycare worker under investigation for ‘mishandling’ child

LULING, La. (WVUE) - A daycare worker allegedly “mishandled” a child and not the incident is under investigation by the state, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The complaint was filed on Jan. 17. at a daycare in Luling. The incident allegedly happened on Jan. 13.
Detectives reviewed several different videos taken from security cameras installed inside of the daycare. Detectives also spoke with employees and the owner of the daycare in relation to the investigation.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office forwarded all findings to the Department of Children and Family Services and the Department of Education for further review. Both the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Department of Education are government run agencies that are responsible for investigating and governing daycares throughout the State of Louisiana.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is also forwarding this matter to the St. Charles Parish District Attorney’s Office for further review.
Due to juvenile involvement, and the fact that this incident is still under investigation, no further information will be released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.