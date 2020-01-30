JP Council discusses proposed sale of EJGH during a closed-door session

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Council went behind closed doors to discuss a possible sale of East Jefferson General Hospital to LCMC, a local healthcare entity which operates University Medical Center and some other local hospitals.
The council’s executive session happened less than 24 hours after the board of directors for EJGH met in a closed-door meeting to discuss the terms of the proposed sale.
East Jefferson Hospital is owned by Jefferson Parish, so the parish council has a say on whether it is ultimately sold.
Councilman-at-Large Scott Walker said there was information he could not disclose after exiting the private meeting.
"What we know is that negotiations continue and they’re on that path and we wait, we wait to find out something more on our end and that’s what we need to wait [for] and see what exactly the number will entail, what exactly all the parameters will be and then we can make a smart decision moving forward,” said Walker.
For years, the hospital has had financial struggles.
"EJ is a jewel in this community, it deserves to be on a strong financial footing and we need to do what we can as a council to make sure that happens, to ensure the hospital’s future and to ensure the hospital will be here for the future of Jefferson Parish for future generations,” said Walker
Even if Jefferson Parish Council members vote in favor of selling the hospital, approval would still be needed from voters in the parish.
"If a sale is approved then it would have to go before the public for a vote and we haven't gotten to the point where we're planning special meetings or anything like that, but if the opportunity arises I'm sure that's something the council will strongly consider,” said Walker.
Some residents blasted the hospital during the council meeting over the purchase of a building for a free-standing emergency room that has not come to fruition.
"We need an investigation of the board, the administration and we need to find out what involvement this council played, what role this council played in that debacle over there on Veterans Highway and Clearview,” said Al Morella, who is a regular attendee at council meetings.
"We put ourselves into a box. That group managing that situation needs to be dissolved,” said Anthony Bloise.
