JP Council honors photographer Avis Landry’s 44 years of service

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A special honor for a veteran FOX 8 photographer and broadcasting legend.
Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Council recognized Avis Landry who just announced that he plans to retire at the end of February.
Landry started at FOX 8 in 1975 when he was just 19-years-old and brought viewers some of the biggest news stories of those decades.
Council members Jennifer Van Vranken and Scott Walker shared their memories from their time working as reporters.
“If anybody knows about the TV business, 44 years in any one place is truly a feat,” said Walker. “Congratulations on a wonderful career. Associated Press Hall of Famer, 44 years in television news and thank you for being here today.’
“Again, one of the hardest working people, in addition to just a talented man. Congratulations,” said Van Vranken.
Last year, Landry became one of the first two people to be inducted into the Louisiana Associated Press Hall of Fame.
