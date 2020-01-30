Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-PHOENIX-AIRPORT-RIDE-HAILING-FEES
Uber, Lyft confirm Phoenix airport business as usual for now
PHOENIX (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft they won't change their service at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport until Arizona's highest court rules on proposed increases to pick up and drop off customers. Both issued statements Wednesday confirming operations will continue while they wait for the Arizona Supreme Court to rule. Uber and Lyft had threatened to stop providing airport services if the fees took effect Saturday as originally planned. On March 26, the court will hear arguments on a challenge to a city ordinance that raised the companies' fees by $4 for rides to and from the airport.
3 Senate Dems from red states waver on impeachment votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate impeachment trial is grinding toward its climax, but how three Democratic senators will vote remains unclear. A two-thirds vote of the Senate is required for convicting and removing President Donald Trump, and that seems all but impossible in the Republican-controlled chamber. But political stakes remain to be considered for Democrats in states Trump won in 2016. Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona are all refusing to say how they will vote. Their decisions will affect their careers and could also help color Trump's reelection bid this year.
Prosecutor: Remains found in Phoenix were those of child
PHOENIX (AP) — A prosecutor says skeletal remains found in a Phoenix couple's home after they set their house on fire were those of a child who might have been abused. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the house an hour after authorities removed a 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl over child abuse allegations. The prosecutor spoke during the couple's first appearance in court on Wednesday. Rafael and Maribel Loera face charges of arson, child abuse and concealment of a dead body. The name of their court-appointed lawyer hasn't been released. Another child had been removed from the house less than two weeks ago.
Arizona loses contempt appeal in prison health care case
PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a 2018 contempt-of-court ruling against now-retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan for failing to follow through on promises in a legal settlement to improve health care for prisoners. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the state’s arguments that the judge who found Ryan in civil contempt didn’t have contempt powers available to enforce the 5-year-old settlement. For several years, the state has been dogged by complaints that it was dragging its feet in complying with the 2014 settlement, which resolved a lawsuit that challenged the quality of health care for the state’s 34,000 inmates.
Arizona State bans travel to China amid virus outbreak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University has issued a travel restriction to China days after a case of a new virus was confirmed in the community near Phoenix. University President Michael Crow announced Tuesday the ban takes effect immediately for students and employees and will last effective until the outbreak is contained. Officials say the ban includes study abroad or other academic visits but doesn't apply to personal travel. Health officials say the infected person doesn't live in university housing and has been in isolation since returning. Officials say the person had close contact with five people since returning and those people are being monitored.
Armed man fatally shot at Scottsdale hospital also had rifle
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer outside a Scottsdale hospital had a rifle when he went there to find his ex-girlfriend. Police say a security guard wrestled the rifle away from 27-year-old Joshua Greenleaf outside HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center before three police officers responded to the emergency call Tuesday night. According to police, an officer fatally shot Greenleaf when he approached with a knife in hand. Police say the guard who wrestled the rifle away from Greenleaf likely saved lives. No officers were injured.
Officials: Tucson kidnap suspect fatally shot in standoff
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff's Department officials say a kidnapping suspect is dead following a shooting involving law enforcement officers. Officials didn't immediately release details on the circumstances of the shooting Tuesday at a convenience store just outside the city but the Tucson Police Department said it stemmed from an earlier kidnapping. The kidnapping victim was unharmed and had called 911 after being released or escaping. The suspect allegedly stole the victim's pickup truck that police pulled over. No officers were injured in the shooting that occurred following a standoff with officers from the police and sheriff's departments. Both agencies are investigating.
Presidential task force on missing Natives charts path
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A presidential task force charged with coming up with ways to address cases of missing and slain Native Americans has met for the first time. The seven federal officials will work with tribes over two years to respond to what has been an epidemic in Indian Country. No one knows how many Natives are missing or have been killed, and no single federal database tracks the number. The task force announced Wednesday it will hold the first in a series of listening sessions with tribes at a February gathering of the National Congress of American Indians in Washington.