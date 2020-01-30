Life sentence affirmed for man responsible for brutal murder of Des Allemands woman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a unanimous decision by a three-judge panel, Troy Varnado Jr. will spend life in prison for the killing of Lindsay Nichols on June 21, 2015.
The panel proceeded to affirm his murder/kidnapping convictions and life sentence, after rejecting his appeals.
Varnado was found guilty as charged of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice in the killing of Nichols.
Varnado and Thayon Sansom were accused of beating Nichols, shooting her several times, stuffing her in the trunk of her car and setting it on fire.
