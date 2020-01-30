Mandeville Police investigate string of car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police on the North Shore are investigating a string of early morning car break-ins. They say more than a half a dozen cars were hit between two parking lots and the crooks were not amateurs. Investigators believe these could be perpetrators local law enforcement has seen before.
Tony Marigny arrived to work, Wednesday morning, to find glass in the parking lot.
"It's like they went down the line, busting out peoples windows, smash and grab. I mean, right here is where most of it is," Marigny said, pointing.
Mandeville Police believe it was around 5:30 a.m., when burglars hit five parked cars in front of Orange Theory on US 190 West and another two at nearby gym CrossFit Franco’s.
"It's like you can't even work out in the morning time without worrying about your car getting broken into," said Marigny.
"About once a year, they'll through come through. I don't know if it's part of a bigger statewide gang or multi-state. We're looking at all the options," explained Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.
Sticker says these burglaries, though uncommon in St. Tammany Parish, seem to come in waves.
"They're not worried about breaking glass. They're very efficient in the parking lot. They'll see there are valuables in plain sight. Those are the windows they'll smash," Sticker said.
Sticker says his team is also considering the possibility these are metro-based criminals. He is in touch with neighboring agencies to share and compare information.
"We've seen a lot of these on the South Shore where they've been smashing windows in parking lots. There is no evidence, direct evidence, linking these but the same method of operation is there," said Sticker.
Sticker says he's increased patrols but encourages residents to stay alert.
"It's pretty surreal because in Mandeville, the North Shore, it's very quiet and it's a very big community and pretty much everyone knows everyone. So, it's kind of strange to hear somebody would take the time out of their day to ruin somebody else's by breaking into the car," said Mandeville resident Eman Haynes.
Haynes keeps early hours, too, as both a member and an employee of Orange Theory.
"We have a Facebook group page that all of our members are a part of and our studio manager was able to inform them of what went down," Haynes explained.
Not only does Haynes plan to be more vigilant, but employees like him and Marigny say they'll work together to keep this small community safe.
"I think we're going to implement some cameras just to help out everyone else around here," said Marigny. "If it happens again, they're going to get caught."
Sticker says they’ve been in touch the victims’ banks and credit card companies in case of any activity. He hopes the public can offer much needed video and/or witnesses.
