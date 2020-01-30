More rain coming Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A break is expected on Thursday from the recent rounds of rain. An area of low pressure will move off the coast of Texas Thursday night and rain will break out across the Gulf and Louisiana coast by Friday morning. The highest rain chances will be south of the lake with lighter rain amounts to the north. The rain will likely end by Friday afternoon.
Dry air will move in over the weekend bringing lots of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the day. Overnight lows will be chilly with some 30s inland with 40s in most places.
Another storm will move into the area next week with another round of rain.
