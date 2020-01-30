National civil rights groups call on FBI to investigate teen’s murder as a hate crime

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two national civil rights groups are calling on the FBI to investigate the murder of a Washington Parish teenager as a hate crime. They believe 17-year-old Ja’Quarius Taylor of Varnado may have been killed because he was gay.
But, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says the FBI has already gotten involved. Chief Deputy Mike Haley says right now they don’t have a prime suspect in the case.
“We are continuing to investigate this crime just as the FBI also is and State Police Violent Crimes Task Force,” said Haley.
Dive teams recently discovered key evidence in a lake near the area where Taylor’s body was discovered.
“The first day they were in the lake they were able to recover the young man’s cell phone from the bottom of the lake and that cell phone is being analyzed at a federal crime lab. The second day of diving they were not able to uncover any more evidence. We were hoping to find a pistol but we did not,” Haley said.
Just this week, National civil rights groups, The National Black Justice Coalition and The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, asked the FBI to support the local murder investigation saying there is evidence suggesting Taylor’s murder was a potential hate crime.
“Because he was possibly alleged to be homosexual and because he was a young black man some are jumping to conclusions that this had to be a hate crime and again perhaps it was and if it was we are going to classify it as such but we’ve got to have evidence,” said Haley.
Now, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with New Orleans Crimestoppers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for Taylor’s murder.
“It’s strange that some of these national groups in areas completely away from here seem to know more about the investigation than we do or at least they claim that they do and I seriously doubt that they do but, if they do, pass it on to us, we want to investigate,” said Haley.
We reached out to the FBI about the case. In a statement, the FBI New Orleans Field Office said:
“We are aware of the incident in Washington Parish and are presently assessing the circumstances surrounding this event. If information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate. The FBI takes seriously all acts or threats of violence and is committed to investigating crimes that are potentially hate-motivated and we continue to work with all our community partners.”
