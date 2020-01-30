Nungesser: Fontainebleau will remain a state park, but other parks could be redeveloped

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser spoke out about the future of Fontainebleau State Park on Thursday for the first time since the Mandeville Council voted against the plan.
He has repeatedly said if elected officials were against it he would pull the plug and now he says there are no plans to develop a hotel conference center.
Visitors were enjoying the park when the announcement was made.
“We were just talking about how you can’t hear anything in here but the birds,” said Mark Nathan, a park visitor from Denver.
But many fear that the peace and quiet of Fontainebleau would be disrupted by a proposed hotel and conference center which the head of the state park system now says won’t happen.
“The fear of what they thought was coming is not coming. There is no plan and nothing going on right now,” said Nungesser.
He said there never were any plans to develop a hotel conference center at Fontainebleau, a proposal which sparked outrage at a Mandeville hearing last month.
Environmentalists welcomed news of no development plan, but many say with a feasibility study conducted and a state website still discussing the possibility they thought there had been a plan.
“My understanding was there was a plan,” said Mandeville Councilmember Laure’ Sica.
While Nungesser says there is no plan to develop a hotel conference center at Fontainebleau, he says state parks have tens of millions of dollars worth of needs that need to be addressed.
“We're going to keep looking at every option at every state park for the greater good of the whole system, but at this point there's nothing to say. There's nothing moving forward,” Nungesser said.
He has said if elected officials are opposed to development he will stop development plans.
Many say they will keep watch and urge other towns to follow Mandeville’s lead in opposing Fontainebleau development.
“We will go to other cities and the parish to have them do the same thing,” said Margie Vicknair-Pray with the Sierra Club.
Environmentalists say there are ways of making revenues that are more environmentally friendly than a hotel conference center, and they say would like to see the state pursue eco-tourism options.
