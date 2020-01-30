Major issues in New Orleans’ traffic camera program revealed in a new report

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A lack of ownership over the New Orleans traffic camera program may have led to improper use causing thousands of unpaid refunds for drivers.
After nearly 1.5 years of investigating the traffic camera system, the Inspector General found no clear ownership of the program which lead to issues in ticketing practices — especially around school zones.
According to the report, tickets were regularly issued in school zones when schools were not in session or when schools were no longer open.
NOPD also failed to properly administer the program and lacked oversight, which is required by ordinance.
Program management also misunderstood the legal deadline for issuing citations, which caused some tickets to be issued beyond the period allowed by the law.
The lack of proper running also led to over $730,000 in owed refunds that have still not been returned to the drivers, according to Inspector General Derry Harper.
"One of the numbers, and people always like numbers, is that almost ¾ of a million dollars worth of unclaimed funds, that's fines and fees that have been paid, were just sitting there and have not been refunded to their rightful owners, because no matter how efficient the program might have been, there are instances where tickets were issued and they should not have been,” Harper said.
In a response attached to the report, city officials plan to create an Office of Business and External Services to manage the program later this year.
They also said the city hired an analyst last year who keeps track of various school schedules. The Office of Inspector General also says the city has accepted or partially accepted all recommendations and has already begun implementing them.
For more information visit the full report here: “Management and Operations of the Traffic Camera Safety Program.”
