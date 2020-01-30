Red beans, ground coffee: Local groups bring consumable Mardi Gras throws to the table

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Non-profits Grounds Krewe and Arc of Greater New Orleans worked together to fill biodegradable bags with red beans, jambalaya mix and ground coffee for parade-goers.
The two groups partnered with local businesses Jambalaya Girl, Camellia Brand and New Orleans Roast to create consumable Mardi Gras throws. However, the original idea was produced by Grounds Krewe founder Brett Davis, who is a New Orleans native.
“As a kid, I grew up near the parade route scrambling for each snap-on bead, but as time passed and more stuff got thrown, I couldn’t help but notice the amount of waste left on city streets after each parade. It’s an environmental problem, a health hazard and detrimental to the safety of our city due to clogged storm drains,” Davis said in release.
Grounds Krewe approached ArcGNO to recruit members from their recycle team to help bag up the goods and create a Mardi Gras throw that most can enjoy.
ArcGNO also partnered with the Rex to provide recycled Rex throws for this year’s parade. They’re also working to build a new float to trail parades in Jefferson Parish that people can utilize to recycle along the parade routes.
For more information on the nonprofits visit their websites ArcGNO and Grounds Krewe.
