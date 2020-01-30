Wet start to Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain will develop by morning and spread across the coast and South Shore. Some rain is possible north of the lake but the chances are lower . The storm will move away very quickly and it will dry out by the afternoon.
The weekend looks beautiful. Some clouds will be around on Saturday but there will be increasing sun with seasonably cool temperatures in the 50s. Sunday will start cold with mid 30s away from the lake and near 40 on the South Shore.
Another chance for rain will develop by the middle of next week.
