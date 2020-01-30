What winter? New Orleans hasn’t seen a freeze in over two years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It has been 740 days since the last time New Orleans International hit the freezing mark, the longest stretch without a freeze on record.
You have to go back to January 19, 2018 to find temperatures dipping below 32 degrees at the New Orleans International Airport, the official reporting station for the city. That morning a low of 28 degrees was recorded and it occurred at the end of the deep freeze experienced in January of the 2017-2018 winter.
Before the ongoing record, the longest above freezing streaks all ended below 700 for number of days. Interesting enough four of the top five longest streaks have all occurred in the past 20 years. Records at the airport date back to 1946.
Considering February begins this weekend the window is closing on the possibility of freezing temperatures this winter and that can only mean the ongoing record will continue to grow for many more days to come.
For those living in outlying areas away from the city, multiple freezes have been experienced since then.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.