Zack: Dry today, rain returns for Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s no secret the pattern we have been in lately has one dry day before more rain moves in and that’s exactly what will happen as we go into Friday.
Expect a dry afternoon on this Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be on the cool side as most spots top out in the upper 50s to near 60.
Going into tonight rain showers will develop along the coast and move inland just in time for the Friday morning commute. This rain will be in the form of showers with maybe a brief downpour or two. Thankfully no flooding nor severe weather will be of concern.
Just as fast as the rain moves in, it will move out leading us into a dry Friday night and a dry weekend. Any weekend plans look to occur under beautiful, sunny skies and comfortably, cool temperatures. Our next chance for rain arrives after the weekend as we head back to work next week.
