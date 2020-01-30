Zurik: New Orleans Mayor, Husband owe $95,000 in unpaid taxes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As taxes begin to be filed for another year, the Internal Revenue Service is still trying to collect a hefty sum from New Orleans’ top-elected official.
Liens filed by the IRS show Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her husband, Jason, owe more than $95,000 in taxes. Federal tax liens have been placed on the couple for eight of the last nine tax years (2010-2015, 2017-2018).
The latest lien was filed on January 28 on the home owned by LaToya and Jason Cantrell. The IRS claims the married couple owes income taxes from 2018 totaling $19,406.99.
Certified Public Accountant Patrick Lynch said the next step for the federal government in collecting the total from the couple would come in either foreclosure on their home or bank accounts.
“That’s pretty much their discretion [how to collect the sum.]” Lynch said.
One month before the January 2020 filing, the IRS filed a separate lien on the Cantrell property for $31,940.33 in unpaid taxes from the 2017 tax year.
In 2018, the IRS filed another lien for unpaid taxes from the 2013, 2014 and 2015 tax years, totaling $43,664.48.
“The taxpayer is made aware well before a lien is filed,” Lynch said.
When Cantrell was running for mayor in 2017, The Lens first reported on another tax lien, filed in 2014 for $27,564.99 in unpaid taxes. The total accounts for unpaid income taxes from 2010, 2011 and 2012 tax years. Records show that lien has since been released.
“It’s a pattern,” Lynch said. “A pattern of not paying your taxes.”
When you put it all together the Cantrell’s owe $95,011 in unpaid taxes.
Lynch said if the mayor and her husband are both named it indicates they filed a joint/married tax return, meaning both are responsible for the unpaid taxes.
Beau Tidwell, communications director for Mayor Cantrell released a statement about the liens, saying: “As the Mayor disclosed in 2017, this matter is being addressed privately by the Cantrell family and their tax attorney. They look forward to resolving it soon.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.