The Associated Press to stand before court for public release of Saints emails

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Associated Press will stand before a civil court judge for the public release of the emails exchanged between the Saints and the Archdiocese. They believe the release is a fundamental right of the public under the first amendment.
This comes after the Saints admitted to helping the Catholic church compile a list of clergies who were 'credibly accused' of sexual misconduct.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans also admitted to seeking public relations advice when compiling their list of credibly accused clergy. While they don't typically comment on pending litigation, they did release this statement below:
“As any business facing a major communications issue, the Archdiocese of New Orleans sought trusted council in working with the media to release the report on clergy abuse in 2018," the report said. “The role of the New Orleans Saints was limited to guidance in releasing this information to media, not to advise on the content of the report."
The attorneys for the accused victims say they believe the Saints are trying to conceal the emails between communications director Greg Bensel and the Archdiocese, which the Saints deny.
In a memorandum, the Saints argue the courts should reject the Associated Press's unfounded attempts to insert themselves into the discovery process of the case, and that the emails should only be made public if they're presented as evidence in a public trial.
Earlier this week, protesters stood outside the Saints training facility, including members of SNAP, the Survivor’s Network of those Abused by Priests.
The hearing will be held in civil court later this morning.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.